Karnataka elections: Bellary City Assembly constituency

Bellary city is situated in the Karnataka State border adjoining Andhra Pradesh. It is about 300 km from Bengaluru. With the construction of several steel plants in the district, the city promises to be ""The Jamshedpur of Karnataka"" in the 21st Century.

The city also has many small-scale industrial activity and is one of the major centres of Jeans manufacturing in the country, and it is the second largest city in Asia in manufacturing ready-made garments.

The city is surrounded by numerous iron and steel plants, owing to the availability of huge deposits of iron and manganese ore in the Sanduru hill ranges and surroundings. Rice and other industries are also peculiarities of the city.

Bellary city is one of the main military stations in southern India. The town stands in the midst of a wide,level plain of black cotton soil.

Bellary grows farms crops such as wheat, cotton, tur etc. Rice, potatoes, kharif etc are some of the many other crops grown in this region. The population mainly depends on the agriculture.

Anil Lad is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Indian National Congress (INC).

