Karnataka elections: Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency

"Belgaum is a leader in the sugarcane/sugar manufacturing sector and plays an important role in the agrarian economy of the State. Hence, Belgaum is called as Sugar bowl of Karnataka. Karnataka is one among the major sugarcane and sugar-producing States in the country as sugarcane is cultivated in large areas for the manufacture of jaggery and white sugar.

Belgaum Rural Assembly Constituency comprises over 40 villages. The Hindalga jail built by the British in 1923 comes under this constituency. The Hindalga Central Prison, which had housed freedom fighters before Independence, the only prison in the state which can execute death sentences as it has three gallows. The Hindalga Jail spreads over an area of 99 acres. It has a capacity to accommodate 1,162 prisoners.

Mirchi Bhaji is the most famous street food, closely followed by Vada Pav.

Belgaum is an important source of vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry, fish, mining production, and wood. It is a major producer of milk in the state, 30 per cent of the state's production, and has the highest number of Sugar factories in Karnataka.

It is also a foundry hub of Karnataka state, with over 200 foundries producing automotive and industrial castings of ferrous base and supporting ancillaries like CNC and conventional machine shops which finish the castings that are produced in Belgaum.

Dudhsagar Water Falls, around 80 km from Belgaum, is a scenic waterfall. The spot also provides various options for trekkers. The best time to visit is during or soon after the Monsoon.

The new constituency was created in 2008. Sabjay Patil, a BJP candidate is the sitting MLA."

