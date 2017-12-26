Karnataka elections: Belgaum Dakshin Assembly constituency

"The Government of Karnataka has proposed making Belgaum the second capital of Karnataka, hence a second state administrative building Suvarna Vidhana Soudha was inaugurated on 11 October 2012. Belgaum has been selected in first phase out of 20 cities, as one of the hundred Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under Modi's flagship Smart Cities Mission.

Earlier, this city was part Bombay Presidency, therefore it is claimed by Maharashtra on linguistic grounds.

A wide variety of historical sites, mosques, temples and churches exist in and around the city, most notably the Kamala Basti fort, Kapileshwar temple (South Kashi), the hills of Vaijyanath, Ramtirth waterfalls, Revan Siddeshwr Temple at Hunshevari in the valleys of Kakati, Siddeshwar Temple in Kanbargi, the aerodrome at Sambra, Kittur fort.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), named after Bharat Ratna Sir M Visweshwariah, is located in Machche in Belgaum. It has more than 208 affiliated colleges across the state. Over 67,000 students graduate from VTU every year. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is a collegiate public state university in Karnataka State.

On the political front, Belgaum South constituency was created in 2008. Sambhaji Lakshman Patil, from Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi is the sitting MLA.

Sambhaji deafated BJP contender Abhay Patil, who was his opponent in both the previous assembly polls.

