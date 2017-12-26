Karnataka elections: Bailhongal Assembly constituency

"Bailhongal is a taluk in Belgaum district. There are important pilgrim places in the taluk. These include Bhartinand Swamiji Math Inchal, Sogal Someshwar Temple, Hafiz Bari Dargah, a Jamia Masjid. Also historical places like Kittur where freedom fighters like Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna lived and devoted their lives to country for freedom.

Bailhongal Fort is one of the important tourist place in the disrict. Rani Chennamma was captured and imprisoned by British Raj at Bailhongal Fort, where she died on 21 February 1829. Rani Chennamma was buried at with full military honors. Her Samadhi is still preserved at Bailhongal.

A major part of the agricultural land is controlled by the Malaprabha irrigation project. It is also a major cotton ginning center in north Karnataka. The first cotton ginning and pressing mill was established in 1911. Today many new and most modern ginning mills are in the town. Few years ago, Uranium deposits have been found in Deshnur, a small village in the taluk.

Politically, it is a general category constituency since 1967. Dr.Vishwanatha Iranagouda Patil won the last election from KJP, which is now merged with the BJP."

