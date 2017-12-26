Karnataka elections: Athani Assembly constituency

"Athani is well known town in North Karnataka and it is famous for spiritual mutts. Sri Murughsendra Shivoygi's birthplace, Nadi Ingalgav falls in the Athani Taluk. Shivyogi Murughsendra Swamiji is a saint lived in Gachhinamath in Athani. Lingayat devotees visit this place in large numbers.

Athani has typical North Karnataka culture. Janapada (folk) songs and dances are found in villages surrounding Athani.

The god of the town is the Siddheshwara. The city has an ancient temple which is 500 years old. Amruthalingeshwar temple is the Kokatnoor Yallama, Katageri Lakkavva, Avarkhod Hanumappa are other holy places that draw devotees from as far afield as Maharashtra.

The five largest towns of Athani Taluk are Athani, Ugar, Ainapur, Kagawad, Shedbal. The river Krishna flows around the Athani taluk.

Jadhavaji Anandji Education or JE society is one of the premier educational institutes of Athani. This institution is as old as pre-independence and started in 1918.

In Athani taluk, there are five sugar factories out of 20 sugar industries in Belagavi district.The Ugar sugar factory is one of the largest sugar industry in Karnataka with installed capacity of 18,000 tones/day.

Also, taluk's annual Agali husbandry fair is the biggest husbandry fair in India. Athani is a town bordering Maharashtra has Marathi, Kannada and Hindi speakers as well.

Laxman Savadi from BJP is the current MLA from this constituency."

OneIndia News