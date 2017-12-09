Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Vav constituency- Geniben Thakor

Geniben Thakor has been named as Congress candidate from Vav constituency. It is a General category constituency. Vav is located in Banaskantha district.The constituency will have 281 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 239275.

Geniben was the runner-up in the 2012 assembly elections.Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Patel (Chaudhary) of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 72640 votes.

Geniben Thakor was not directly involved in the OBC leader Alpesh Thakur's movement but always supported his cause. Thakor will contest against BJP nominee and health minister Shankar Chaudhary.

OneIndia News