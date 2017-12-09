Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Vav constituency- Geniben Thakor

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Geniben Thakor has been named as Congress candidate from Vav constituency. It is a General category constituency. Vav is located in Banaskantha district.The constituency will have 281 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 239275.

Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Vav constituency- Geniben Thakor

Geniben was the runner-up in the 2012 assembly elections.Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Patel (Chaudhary) of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 72640 votes.

Geniben Thakor was not directly involved in the OBC leader Alpesh Thakur's movement but always supported his cause. Thakor will contest against BJP nominee and health minister Shankar Chaudhary.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, congress

Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 15:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.