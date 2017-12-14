Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Vagra constituency- Suleman Patel

Congress has fielded Suleman Patel from Vagra constituency. Vagra is located in Bharuch district. Vagra is general category constituency. Vagra is one of the 182 constituencies in the state. The constituency will have 229 polling stations.

According to census 2011, Vagra has a population of 7,724, out of which 3,924 are male while 3,800 are female. Overall Congress has a better record in Vagra. Congress had won three consecutive elections from 1998 to 2007.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana won the seat with 68512 votes. He defeated beat against Iqbal Patel of Congress. Former Iqbal Patel was sidelined for Suleman Patel in this election.

Story first published: Thursday, December 14, 2017, 6:00 [IST]
