Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Umreth constituency- Kapilaben G. Chavda

Kapilaben G. Chavda from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Umreth Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Umreth in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 148 polling stations.

Parmar Govindbhai Raijibhai of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Kapilaben Gopalbhai Chavda of Congress.

Jayant Patel Bosky, NCP is the sitting MLA. He won the election in 2012 with 67363 votes defeating Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar, BJP by 1394 votes.

According to myneta.info, Chavda is a 11th Std pass. He has stated his profession as Social Worker.

Chavda's assets are worth of 79 Lakhs and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News