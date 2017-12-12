Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Thakkar Bapanagar constituency- Babubhai Mangokia

The Congress party's candidate from Thakkar Bapanagar Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Babubhai Mangokia.

Thakkar Bapanagar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. Thakkar Bapanagar is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 220 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 220294.

Vallabhbhai Kakadiya of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 88,731 votes.

