Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Sojitra constituency- Poonambhai M. Parmar

Poonambhai M. Parmar from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Sojitra Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Sojitra in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 122 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Punambhai Madhabhai Parmar won the seat with 65210 votes.

According to myneta.info, Parmar is 11th pass graduate. He has stated his profession as MLA and Farming.

Parmar's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News