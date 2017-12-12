Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Sanand constituency- Pushpaben Dabhi

The Congress party's candidate from Sanand Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Pushpaben Dabhi.

Sanand is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

The constituency will have 263 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,22,028.

Karamsinhbhai Patel of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 73,453 votes.

