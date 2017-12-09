Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Rapar constituency- Rameshbhai Chavda

Congress has fielded Rameshbhai Chavda from Kadi assembly constituency. Kadi is reserved for SC category candidates. Rameshbhai was born on Born 23rd April in 1952. Rameshbhai Chavda of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 84276 votes. He is President, Kadi City Congress Committee. He is not facing any criminal cases.

Kadi is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Kheda district Mahudha Taluka. The constituency will have 268 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 241285.

Permanent Address: Chamarvas, Sakkarpura,Behind Headquarters,At and Taluka Kadi, Dist. Mehsana

Present Address: Rohitvas, Navratri Chowk,At and Taluka Kadi, Dist. Mehsana

Tel. Nos. (02764) 262615

