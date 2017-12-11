Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Patan constituency- Dr Kirit Patel

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Congress has fielded Dr Kirit Patel from Patan constituency. He is Assistant Professor, Sheth MM Law College Patan. Kirit Patel is one of the conveners of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). Patan is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Patan constituency- Dr Kirit Patel

It is located in Patan district. The constituency will have 300 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 271345. Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 67224 votes. Since 1990, BJP has been winning the seat. Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel had won Patan seat twice.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, congress

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 7:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.