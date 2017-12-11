Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Patan constituency- Dr Kirit Patel

Congress has fielded Dr Kirit Patel from Patan constituency. He is Assistant Professor, Sheth MM Law College Patan. Kirit Patel is one of the conveners of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). Patan is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

It is located in Patan district. The constituency will have 300 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 271345. Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 67224 votes. Since 1990, BJP has been winning the seat. Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel had won Patan seat twice.

