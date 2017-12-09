Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Palanpur constituency- Maheshkumar A. Patel

Maheshkumar A. Patel has been named Congress candidate form Palanpur constituency. Palanpur is General category constituency. He was born on 10th January in 1966. H studied till 10th standard. He was member in and ex-President in Palanpur Municipality.

He is not any criminal cases. Palanpur is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district. The constituency will have 245 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 232962.

Maheshkumar Patel won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 75097 votes. Congress won the 2012 election after 27 years.

Permanent Address: Guruchhaaya, Opp. Railway Crossing,New Lakshmipura, Palanpur - 385 001Dist. Banaskantha.3/11, MLA Quarters,

Present Address: Sector - 21, Gandhinagar.

