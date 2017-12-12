Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Nikol constituency- Indravijaysinh Gohil

The Congress party's candidate from Nikol Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Indravijaysinh Gohil.

Nikol assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district.

This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. Nikol is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 228 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,32,608.

Jagdish Panchal of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 88,286 votes.

