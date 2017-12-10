Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Matar constituency- Sanjaybhai H. Patel

Sanjaybhai H. Patel from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Matar Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Matar in Kheda district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 280 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Kesrisinh Jesangbhai Solanki won the seat with 59576 votes. Kesrisinh Jesangbhai Solanki, BJP is the sitting MLA. He won the election in 2014 (by-poll) with 59576 votes defeating Kalidas Hirabhai Paramar, Congress by 8610 votes.

Matar has the population of 15284 of which 7,873 are males while 7,411 are females as per Population Census 2011.

According to myneta.info, Patel is Diploma in Civil Engineering graduate. He has stated his profession as Govt. Approved Contractor & Farming Business.

Patel's assets are worth of 7 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

