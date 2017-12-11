Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Kheralu constituency- Ramji Thakor

Congress has fielded Ramji Thakor from Kheralu constituency. Ramji Thakor is one of the conveners of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS). Congress agreed to field Ramji from Kheralu after strategist negotiation with GKTS. Alpesh Zala is the convener of GKTS.

He has also founded the OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch, a social platform to demand proper reservations for people of the respective communities. Kheralu is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. Kheralu is a general constituency It is located in Mehsana district.

The constituency will have 270 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 237753. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Sankarji of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 68195 votes.

OneIndia News