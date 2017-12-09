Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Khambhat constituency- Khusmanbhai Patel

Khusmanbhai Patel from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Khambhat Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Khambhat in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 245 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Sanjaykumar Ramanbhai Patel won the seat with 74761 votes.

According to myneta.info, Patel is a 9th grade pass. He has stated his profession as self profession.

Patel's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News