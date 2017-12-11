Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Kankrej constituency

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Congress has fielded Dinesh Zalera for Kankrej constituency. Kankrej is a General category constituency. Dinesh Zalera one of the members of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS) led by OBC leader Alpesh Thakor. GKTS managed to negotiate Kankrej for Dinesh Zalera.

Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Kankrej constituency

Kankrej is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district. The constituency will have 281 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 236794. Khanpura Darshibhai Lakhabhai of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 73900 votes.

Both BJP and Congress parties in direct fight since 1995 assembly elections. Interestingly, both parties have registered two consecutive victories so far.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, congress

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 7:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.