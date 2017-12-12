Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Jamalpur Khadia constituency- Imran Khedawala.

The Congress party's candidate from Jamalpur Khadia Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Imran Khedawala.

Jamalpur-Khadiya is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district.

This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation after merging erstwhile Jamalpur and Khadiya seat. This is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 206 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 1,91,435.

Bhushan Bhatt of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections.

