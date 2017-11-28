Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Jalalpore constituency- Parimal N. Patel

The Congress party's candidate from the Jalalpore Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Parimal N. Patel. Parimal N. Patel has a tough electoral battle in Gujarat polls as he would be contesting against four time MLA from this seat Rameshbhai Chhotubhai Patel of the BJP.

Jalalpore is a coastal city and a Municipality in Navsari district in Gujarat. Jalalpore comes under Surat Metropolitan Region. It has an average literacy rate of 74 per cent, higher than the national average of 59.5 per cent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jalalpore Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Rameshbhai Chhotubhai Patel or RC Patel.

RC Patel is the current MLA representing Jalalpore Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, RC Patel defeated Congress party's Ranjitbhai (Munnabhai) Dahyabhai Panchal by 17,867 votes. RC Patel has been winning from this seat since 1998.

OneIndia News