Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Idar constituency- Manibhai Vaghela

Manibhai Vaghela has been Congress candidate from Idar constituency. He studied till 10th standard. According to Myneta.info, two criminal cases are registered against him.

Idar is reserved for SC category constituency. Idar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat, located in Sabarkantha district. The constituency will have 321 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 244513.

This assembly seat represents Vadali Taluka and Idar Taluka segments. Ramanlal Vora of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 90279 votes. Manibhai Vaghela moved to Idar after Jignesh Mevani decided to contest from Vadgam constituency.

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 27 Himmatnagar (Gujarat) constituency
Serial no 148 in Part no 54
Email:jayesh@bhumiceramics.org
Contact Number: 9825070752
Self Profession:Krishna siramik
Spouse Profession:Housewife

Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 15:13 [IST]
