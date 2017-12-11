Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Godhra constituency- Rajendrasinh Patel

Rajendrasinh Patel from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Godhra Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Godhra in Panchmahal district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 281 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate C. K. Raulji won the seat with 73367 votes.

According to myneta.info, Patel is a Graduate. He has stated his profession as farmer and business.

Patel's assets are worth of 3 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News