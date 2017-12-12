Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Gandhinagar North constituency- C J Chavda

The Congress party's candidate from Gandhinagar North Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Gandhinagar North.

For the Gandhinagar North seat they have once again fielded old loyalist C.J. Chavda. Chavda had won the constituency in 2002 against Vadibhai Patel of BJP.

Thereafter during the 2007 election he was defeated by BJP's Shambhuji Thakore who retained the seat in 2012. Chavda did not contest in 2012, but in the 2010 by-election of Dehgam he had lost.

Gandhinagar North is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation after the division of erstwhile Gandhinagar seat.

The constituency will have 284 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 266795.

Ashokkumar Patel of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 73,551 votes.

