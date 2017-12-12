Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Ellis Bridge constituency- Vijay Dave

The Congress party's candidate from the Ellis Bridge Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Vijay Dave.

Ellisbridge is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Ahmedabad district. This is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 214 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,37,134.

Rakesh Shah of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,06,631 votes.

OneIndia News