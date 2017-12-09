Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Dhandhuka constituency- Rajesh Koli

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Ashwin Kamubhai Rathore from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Dhandhuka Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Dhandhuka constituency- Rajesh Koli

Dhandhuka is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. It is reserved for members for Scheduled Caste.

The constituency will have 262 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 225594.

Laljibhai Koli Patel of BJP won from this seat in 2012 with 75242 votes.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, congress

Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.