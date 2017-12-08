Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Dabhoi constituency- Sidharthbhai C. Patel

The Congress party's candidate from the Dabhoi Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Sidharthbhai C. Patel.

In the legislative assembly elections 2012, Balkrishnabhai Naranbhai Patel (BJP) won the fight against Congress' Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai. Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Patel Siddharthbhai Chimanbhai of Congress.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

