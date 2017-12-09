Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Borsad constituency- Rajendrasinh Parmar

Rajendrasinh Parmar from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Borsad Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Borsad in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 205 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh Parmar won the seat with 83621 votes.

According to myneta.info, Parmar is a 11th grade pass. He has stated his profession as farmer.

Parmar's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News