Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Anklav constituency- Amitbhai chavda

Amitbhai Chavda from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Anklav Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Anklav in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 240 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Amit Chavda won the seat with 81575 votes.

According to myneta.info, Chavda is a Diploma From Gujrat Gandhi Nagar Board in the year 1995. He has stated his profession as farmer.

Chavda's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News