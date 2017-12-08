Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Akota constituency- Ranjit S. Chavan

The Congress party's candidate from the Akota Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Ranjit S. Chavan.

Akota Assembly constituency, located in Vadodara district, came into existence after the 2008 delimitation.

Saurabh Patel, BJP, is the sitting MLA of this constituency. He won the election in 2012 with 95,554 votes defeating Patel Lalitbhai Thakorbhai, INC, by 49,867 votes. Seemaben Akshaykumar Mohile of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Ranjit Sharadchandra Chavan of Congress.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

