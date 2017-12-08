Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Akota constituency- Ranjit S. Chavan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Congress party's candidate from the Akota Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Ranjit S. Chavan.

Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Akota constituency- Ranjit S. Chavan

Akota Assembly constituency, located in Vadodara district, came into existence after the 2008 delimitation.

Saurabh Patel, BJP, is the sitting MLA of this constituency. He won the election in 2012 with 95,554 votes defeating Patel Lalitbhai Thakorbhai, INC, by 49,867 votes. Seemaben Akshaykumar Mohile of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Ranjit Sharadchandra Chavan of Congress.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, congress

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 19:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.