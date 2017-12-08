Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Visavadar constituency- Kiritbhai patel

The BJP party's candidate from the Visavadar Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kiritbhai patel.

Patel is contesting his maiden assembly election. He is also the chairman of Talala APMC.

Visavadar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Junagadh district.

The constituency will have 286 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 232386.

Keshubhai Patel, who was a BJP leader, won from this seat in 1995 and in 1998. After forming Gujarat Parivartan Party, he contested and once again took over the seat in 2012 assembly elections.

In 2014, Harshadbhai Ribadiya of Indian National Congress won this seat in the by-election held.

OneIndia News