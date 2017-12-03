Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Surat East constituency- Arvindbhai Shantilal Ranaa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Surat East Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Arvindbhai Shantilal Ranaa.

The BJP's Ranjitbhai Mangubhai Gilitwala is the current MLA representing Surat East Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ranjitbhai had defeated Congress party's Pirzada Kadir Kayamudin by 15,789 votes.

Arvindbhai Shantilal Ranaa is 56-year-old and a resident of Navapura in Surat.

According to myneta.info, Arvindbhai has studied till class 12th.

Arvindbhai's assets are around Rs 3.5 crores and he has no criminal cases against.

OneIndia News