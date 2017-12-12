Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Siddhapur constituency- Jay Narayan Vyas

Jay Narayan Vyas is BJP candidate from Siddhapur constituency. He was born on born 14 April, 1947. He is an undergraduate in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and also holds postgraduate qualifications in Marketing Management and a degree in Law. Vyas is a politician, scholar, analyst, academician, administrator.

He is a former Cabinet Minister of Government of Gujarat in charge of Health and Family Welfare department from 2007 to 2012. Siddhpur is a general constituency. Sidhpur is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Patan district.

The constituency will have 230 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 223963. Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 87518 votes.

OneIndia News