Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Radhanpur constituency- Lavingji Thakor

BJP has fielded Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur constituency. It is a General category constituency. Originally a Congress leader, Lavingji has been part of Shankarsinh Vaghela's camp and had once vacated Radhanpur seat for him - in 1996-97, when Vaghela defeated Shankar Chaudhary and went on to become chief minister. Alpesh Thakor comes from Endla village of Ahmedabad district.

Alpesh Zala is the convenor of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS). Radhanpur is located in Patan district. The constituency will have 270 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 237753. Thakor Nagarji Harchandji of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 69493 votes.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 10:40 [IST]
