Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Petlad constituency- CD Patel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Petlad Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is CD Patel.

Niranjan Patel, Congress is the sitting MLA. He won the election in 2012 with 77312 votes defeating Patel Dipakbhai Ravjibhai of BJP by 12192 votes.

Chandrakant Dahyabhai Patel (C.D.Patel) of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Patel Niranjan Purushottamdas of Congress.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 14:12 [IST]
