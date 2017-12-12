Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Patan constituency- Ranchhodbhai Rabari

The BJP has fielded Ranchhodbhai Rabari from Patan constituency. Patan is General category constituency. Patan is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Patan district. The constituency will have 300 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 271345. Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 67224 votes. Desai won the seat with 67224 votes while Congress' Jodhaji Galabji Thakor could secure 61353 votes. Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel is the only woman candidate to contest from Patan.

OneIndia News