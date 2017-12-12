Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Palanpur constituency- Laljibhai Prajapati

BJP has fielded candidate Laljibhai Prajapati from Palanpur constituency. Palanpur is General category constituency. Palanpur is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district.

The constituency will have 245 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 232962. Maheshkumar Patel won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 75097 votes. There are 304 polling booths. Congress won the 2012 election after 27 years. Dominated by a sizeable Jain population, the city is popularly known for many of its sacred Jain temples.

OneIndia News