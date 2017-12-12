Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Deesa constituency- Shaktikantbhai Pandya

BJP has fielded Shaktikantbhai Pandya from Deesa constituency. As per reports, Shashikant Pandya is a respectable face in Deesa for his long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Deesa is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district. The constituency will have 252 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 230537. Vaghela Liladharbhai Khodaji of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 66294 votes.

As per provisional reports of Census of India, the population of Deesa in 2011 is 111,149; of which male and female are 58,724 and 52,425 respectively. The sex ratio of Deesa city is 893 per 1000 males.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 10:38 [IST]
