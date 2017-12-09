Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Chhota Udaipur constituency- Jashubhai Rathva

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Chhota Udaipur Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Jashubhai Rathva.

The Congress party's Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathwa is the current MLA representing Chhota Udaipur Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathwa had defeated BJP's Gulsingbhai Ranglabhai Rathwa by 2,305 votes.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 14:35 [IST]
