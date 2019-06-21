Google Doodle celebrates first day of Summer 2019

Deepika S

Google is marking the start of summer with a new Doodle dedicated to the 2019 summer solstice.

At the summer solstice, the days are longest and the nights are shortest, with day length decreasing as the season progresses after the solstice. The date of the beginning of summer varies according to climate, tradition, and culture. When it is summer in the Northern Hemisphere, it is winter in the Southern Hemisphere, and vice versa.

The reason the summer solstice is the longest day of the year is because the tilt of Earth's axis is most inclined toward the sun, making the sun's highest point of elevation between June 20 and June 22 every year. Conversely, on the Southern half of the world, they're experiencing the shortest day of the year and the official start of winter.

In addition to marking the beginning of summer, the solstice also brings people out to enjoy the warm weather and celebrate the day.

The most famous solstice celebration takes place at Stonehenge in the United Kingdom; thousands of people travel to the ancient and mysterious monument for both summer and winter solstice to connect with nature and watch the sunrise. Happy summer!