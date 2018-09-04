  • search

200-year-old history goes up in flames in Brazil… a loss which is irreparable

    It can't get more tragic than this. The 200-year-old National Museum in Brazil's capital Rio de Janeiro was gutted by a massive fire on Sunday, September 2. It was reported that precious items in the museum - numbering a whopping 20 million - were completely destroyed although there was no casualty. The cause of the devastating fire was yet unknown. Brazilian President Michel Temer said in a tweet that the loss caused by the fire was "incalculable".

    "200 years of work, research and knowledge have been lost," he said in a tweet.

    The museum was a former home of the Portuguese royal family.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 9:52 [IST]
