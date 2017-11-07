BJP candidate from Seraj assembly seat in Himachal: Jairam Thakur

BJP candidate from Seraj for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 is Jairam Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur, a four-time legislator and the former Rural Development Minister, who wrested the seat from the Congress for the first time in 1998, faces no formidable challenge from the Congress, which remains a divided house.

It was during Jairam's term as BJP state president in 2007 that the BJP had won seven out of 10 seats from the Congress-dominated Mandi district.

Another factor going in favour of Jairam is the political speculation that he is a very strong contender for the Chief Minister's post, considering his RSS connections and a strong political profile.

OneIndia News