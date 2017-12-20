70GB 4G Data Plan At Rs.399*, For Airtel, Jio, Idea & Vodafone Customers

The aggression to provide best 4G combo plans to the Indian customers isn't seeming to stop soon enough as the Indian telecommunication service major contenders, Airtel, Jio, Vodafone & Idea is rolling out new plans every now and then. Now scroll below and check out the bullet-glance of latest plans that are made to give customers maximum benefits right now.

Here's What Airtel Offers Its Customers:

Now customers can avail 70 Days validity plan by recharging with Rs. 448 and it involves the perks such as unlimited Local/STD Calls plus Free Roaming(Outgoing ) and daily 1GB data plus 100 Local+Nat SMS/day.

Here's What Jio Offers Its Customers:

Jio customers can avail 70 Days validity plan by recharging with Rs. 399 and it includes unlimited Local/STD Calls plus Free Roaming(Outgoing ) and 1GB data per day.

Here's What Idea Offers Its Customers:

The telecommunications service provider, Idea, is offering 70 days validity for recharging with Rs. 449; benefits include 1GB 3G data per day, unlimited local /STD calls/Roaming calls with 100 SMS per day.

Here's What Vodafone Offers Its Customers:

Vodafone's Rs. 458 combo plan delivers 70 days of validity with 1GB 4G/3G Data per day, 100 SMS/day and also Unlimited Local & STD calls to any number even while Roaming within India and it is divided into up to 250 mins/day & 1000 mins/week.

