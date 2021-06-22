Fake: Dr. Fauci has not been sacked and US has not yet admitted COVID-19 is man made

Yes! You can earn a lot of money by selling your old Rs 10, 5 coins, but conditions apply

New Delhi, June 22: In the past couple of days several posts have gone viral stating that you can make an exceptional amount of money if you exchange an old Rs 10 and Rs 5 coin.

Reports say that people are earning lakhs of Rupees by selling their old coins. It is also claimed that if you own coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 with the Mata Vaishno Devi on them you can earn lakhs of Rupees by putting them up for auction. These coins are in high demand and it is claimed that they sell in lakhs of Rupees.

Further reports have also said that you can earn up to Rs 30,000 in exchange of an old Rs 5 note.

However there are conditions that apply her. You can earn the money only if your note has a picture of a tractor on it. Moreover, if the note has 786 on it, you could earn a decent sum of money.

Recently, an advertisement was posted on a website called Coin Bazzar in which it was said if you have a Re 1 note and it meets their standards, you can earn up to Rs 45,000. The Indian government had discontinued with the Re 1 note 26 years back. However in 2015, the note was in circulation again. The older versions have an antique value and are hence are fetching a huge value.

Coin Bazzar says that you need to register yourself on their website and then click an image of the note or coin and upload it. Your advertisement for selling will be featured on the platform, following which interested people will contact you after seeing the advertisement. Following this you can talk to them and sell your note.

In case of the Re 1 note, the condition is that the note should be signed by the then Governor H M Patel in the year 1957 and the serial number of the same should be 123456.

Fact Check Claim You can earn lakhs of Rupees by selling your old Rs 10, 5 coins and Re 1 note Conclusion This is an auction offered by a website and plenty of conditions apply Rating True