Reports claiming delay in Sputnik V production not true

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 31: The Russian Direct Investment Fund has rubbished media reports which claimed the production of Russia's Sputnik V has reportedly hit a roadblock in the development of the second dose of its Covid-19 vaccine in India.

"Reports about delay in second component production of Sputnik V in India based on anonymous sources are incorrect. Number of Russian Direct Investment Fund partners in India have produced batches&are undergoing verification in Russia," clarifies RDIF on claims of production delay.

"Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine with such companies as Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producers are working to produce the vaccine," it added.

"RDIF plans to accelerate deliveries of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light to India already in August," it said.

The first batch of Sputnik vaccine is expected to be produced at SII's facilities in September. The parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.

India is the leading production hub for production of Sputnik vaccine. RDIF had earlier reached agreements with a number of pharmaceutical companies in India (Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen) for production of the Russian vaccine, the release also added.

Sputnik V was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14 and the nationwide soft launch reached over 50 cities and towns across the country.

