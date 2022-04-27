Fact check: This notice on RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam dates is “fake”

New Delhi, Apr 27: A notice in reference to the schedule of the Railway Recruitment Board's Computer-Based Test (CBT-2) is in circulation on social media.

The notice said, "The 2nd Stage Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level-5, 3, 2 in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 19, 20 May, 13 June, and 14 June, 15, 16 June subject to the prevailing conditions."

The notice advised candidates "to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process" while warning people not to be misled by unauthenticated sources.

"Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," it stated.

#Fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT-2.



Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways.



Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims.#RRB pic.twitter.com/O0Oil5NvmC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 26, 2022

However, the Ministry of Railways has clarified that the notice doing rounds on social media is "fake."#Fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board's CBT-2. Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways. Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims. #RRB," it tweeted.

Press Information Bureau too further stated that no such notification has been issued by the Ministry of Railways.

