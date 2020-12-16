Fake: That boy in a yellow shirt is not the inventor of COVID-19 vaccine

Govt flags Priyanka Gandhi’s claim on Railway’s accepting pvt firm’s stamp as misleading

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The government has flagged a Facebook post shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and rejected her misleading claim that the Railways has accepted a private firm's stamp.

"It has been claimed in a Facebook video that Indian Railways has accepted a private firm's stamp. This claim is misleading. This is just an advertisement that aims to improve revenue," the Press Information Bureau said in a tweet.

The Railways that was created with the hard work of crores of Indians. The BJP has put a stamp of its billionaire friend Adani. In the days to come, a large part of the Railways will go to Modi ji's billionaire friends, Priyanka wrote in a post in Hindu while sharing a 45 second video.

Fake: Govt is not conducting any survey under the National Fellowship Scheme

She also wrote that the farmers are waging a tough battle as they try to stop the PM's billionaire friend from taking over the farm sector, she also wrote.

The farmers who are protesting around Delhi have been misguided, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Those sitting in the opposition and misleading the farmers today were in favour of thee farm reforms when they were in power. They could not make a decision during their tenure and today when the nation has taken a historic step, then these people are misleading the farmers, the PM also said.

The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what the farmer bodies and even the Opposition have been asking for over the years. The government of India is always committed to the welfare of the farmers. We will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns, the PM also said.

Fact Check Claim Railways accepts private firm’s stamp Conclusion The claim is misleading and its an advertisement to improve revenue Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in