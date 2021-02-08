Fake: This soldier did not rush to Delhi border to meet father protesting against farm laws

Fake: These images of cars burning are not from the Delhi mayhem of Jan 26

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: An image of a man embracing a young Sikh soldier is going viral on the social media and it is claimed that it was shot at the farmer protest site. It is being claimed that the soldier came to meet his father at the Delhi border, where the farmers have been protesting for the past 75 days.

The viral images show the board of a shipping company, FedEx behind the men. There is also another board which says, Parking Bus Stand written on it. A closer look at the board suggests that the place in question is Ludhiana and not Delhi as is being claimed in the viral post.

The viral post says that soon after the son got leave, the soldier rushed to the Delhi order to meet his father, who has been protesting for 75 days against the farm laws. However the images are not from Delhi, but from Ludhiana. Hence the claim being made on the social media are false.

Fact Check Claim Solider rushed to Delhi border to meet father after getting leave Conclusion Image is not from Delhi, but Ludhiana Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in