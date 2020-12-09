YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 09: Amidst the farmer protests, a photograph has gone viral and it has been claimed that Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh met with industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a day before the Bharat Bandh.

    The caption in Hindi translates to, a day before the Bharat Bandh, Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh met Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. He has already supported Amit Shah's proposals on the farmers' protest. The CM said he held a discussion with Ambani on the investment projects for Punjab. On one hand the Congress supports the farmers' protests and Bharat Bandh and on the other the Punjab CM is meeting with Ambani. What kind of politics is this.

    Fake: Punjab CM did not meet Ambani in Mumbai a day before Bharat Bandh

    The image has been circulated amidst allegations by the Opposition parties that the new farm laws widely favour the industry leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

    Fake: Old image from Jat agitation passed off as ongoing farmers’ protests

    The claim is a misleading one. With the help of reverse image search, we found that this image was posted on the official Twitter handle of Captain Singh. This image was in fact tweeted on October 31 2017. "Happy to meet Mukesh Ambani Ji in Mumbai. Hope to discuss various investment and industrial development opportunities for Punjab," Captain Singh had said while captioning the image of him meeting with Ambani.

    Hence the image in circulation with the claim that the Punjab CM met with Ambani a day before the Bharat Bandh is misleading. The image used to circulate the claim is an old one from 2017 and the meeting between the two did not discuss anything relating to the farmers.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Amarinder Singh met with Ambani a day before Bharat Bandh

    Conclusion

    The image in circulation is an old one from 2017

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
    X