YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Old image from Jat agitation passed off as ongoing farmers’ protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 03: An image of a woman driving a tractor is being circulated on the social media.

    It has been claimed that the contingent from Haryana, with a tractor driven by a woman is heading to the Tikri Border and participate in the ongoing farmers' protests.

    Fake: Old image from Jat agitation passed off as ongoing farmers’ protests

    This is however a misleading claim. Using reverse image search, OneIndia found that this is an image from 2017. This picture was taken during the 2017 Jat agitation in Haryana.

    Fake: PM Modi did not arrive in Zydus Cadila chairman’s car for Changodar visit

    It was reported on February 6 2017 that the Jat women protesters are on their way to the Jassia village during their agitation for reservation in Rohtak. The Jat community were then demanding quota in government jobs and education, Hindustan Times had reported.

    While there are women protesters part of the farmers' agitation, the image in circulation is nearly four years old.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Image shows women in tractor heading to ongoing farmers’ agitation.

    Conclusion

    The image is an old one taken in 2017 during Jat reservation protests.

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X