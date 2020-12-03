Fake: Old image from Jat agitation passed off as ongoing farmers’ protests

Fake: Government has taken no decision to stop train services after December 1

New Delhi, Dec 03: An image of a woman driving a tractor is being circulated on the social media.

It has been claimed that the contingent from Haryana, with a tractor driven by a woman is heading to the Tikri Border and participate in the ongoing farmers' protests.

This is however a misleading claim. Using reverse image search, OneIndia found that this is an image from 2017. This picture was taken during the 2017 Jat agitation in Haryana.

It was reported on February 6 2017 that the Jat women protesters are on their way to the Jassia village during their agitation for reservation in Rohtak. The Jat community were then demanding quota in government jobs and education, Hindustan Times had reported.

While there are women protesters part of the farmers' agitation, the image in circulation is nearly four years old.

